Expect a fast bathroom trip for pets during extreme wind-chill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In extreme cold wind-chill temperatures, fingers and toes can be threatened by frostbite in under ten minutes and our furry friends have the same risk.

With this risk, the Humane Society of the Black Hills has a system for their dogs that need to go to the bathroom outside. They dress up the dogs in sweaters, especially the single-coat dogs. The humane society says they dress some of the dogs up in booties, but not all dogs like them, so it is important to make the outside visit quick.

“So, we’re just briefly going to go in and out, enough time for them to go potty and just come right back in. Because with that windchill it gets to them really quick, especially for those dogs with that single coat, so we just want to make sure they stay nice and warm,” said Kay Kieper, outreach and education coordinator for Humane Society of the Black Hills

You should practice the quick in and out process with your dogs as well.

Click here for ASPCA cold weather safety tips for pets.

