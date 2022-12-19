Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ellsworth Air Force Base announced this weekend that they’ve received an international award for the organization of the air show this past spring.

The Dick Schram Memorial Community Relation Award is received by military bases that set new standards of including the civilian community into the planning and execution of events.

Lt. Col. Tony Nishimura, who directed the air show, said in a statement that the award is a testament to the team at Ellsworth and the strong partnership with the Black Hills community.

The show was headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and featured various areal acts.

More than 60,000 people attended the event over a two-day period in May.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.