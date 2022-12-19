Douglas School District to be considered for $15 million federal aid

The arrival of the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base means more students in the Douglas...
The arrival of the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base means more students in the Douglas School District.(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas School District in Box Elder may be in line to receive federal money, following the National Defense Authorization Act that has been pushed forward by the Senate Armed Services Committee and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

Rounds pushed the act through in hopes of benefiting South Dakota economically, but also federally fund construction related to the bed-down of the B-21 Raider bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Douglas School District is among those of districts that could receive the funding. Douglas receives funding because it is a federally impacted district, meaning they do not receive as much local tax revenue as public schools outside of federal property.

Now, the school district has been chosen to apply for $15 million in Federal Impact Aid. If chosen for the aid, the money would help prepare the school for the influx of students that are anticipated because of the mission change at Ellsworth. The funding would go toward a new building, and to support the military families that send their kids to Douglas schools.

“Our focus right now is really preparing for this influx of students that are going to be coming as a result of the B-21 mission and so we know that we do need new buildings. We are at capacity at all of our buildings except for the high school. We going to need to make space for more kids. We have been looking for quite some time at what it would cost to build new buildings. Of course, in 2022, a new school is far more than $15 million,” says Douglas Schools’ communications coordinator Katy Urban.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
Lakota Nation Invitational
LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and former Deputy Secretary of Election Services Kea...
Kea Warne out at Secretary of State’s office
A dog at the Humane Society of the Black Hills checks out the other dogs at the shelter.
Expect a fast bathroom trip for pets during extreme wind-chill
The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
TikTok ban spreads to Wyoming state government.
Wyoming Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on State Devices