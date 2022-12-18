National Wreaths Across America day honors fallen military members

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, members of the community joined together to honor and remember those that served in the U.S. military.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that helps people pay tribute to the sacrifices made by members of the military who are active, retired, or fallen.

Volunteers came out to the Black Hills National Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of fallen servicemen. More than 1,000 wreaths were placed in the cemetery by volunteers.

”Considering the weather and logistics of putting this together this year, I really appreciate all these people. It’s a tremendous turnout this year, I really appreciate everyone,” said Dan Ziegler, site coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

Additionally, people were instructed to read the names on the headstones aloud to ensure that their service and sacrifice is never forgotten.

