Vargo on accomplishment as attorney general

Mark Vargo
Mark Vargo proud of achievement as attorney general.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo’s run as South Dakota attorney general comes to an end in just a few weeks. He agreed to take the job on a temporary basis after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

One of the things Vargo seems most proud of is appointing people to run the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons or Indigenous Women’s Office and getting that operation up and running. Vargo says that was one of the three priorities he announced when he took office. He says the accomplishment was huge.

Vargo says, “I feel like by bringing in the people who have a distinct invested interest, from Red Ribbon Skirt Society to tribal governments to the Great Plains Tribal Chairs, bringing all those people into a room having a sing and a smudge at the attorney general’s office, and truly welcoming that community into this process, I think sets it up for a success in a way we could never replicate two years down the road. Getting the right start, I think was key and I’m very proud of how we did that.”

Vargo returns at Pennington County State’s Attorney when Marty Jackley takes over the attorney general’s office on January 7th.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
A man stranded while collecting firewood is rescued by the Pennington County Search and Rescue...
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education seeking superintendent.
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
12-15 red cloud girls
Thursday LNI highlights and scores

Latest News

A furnace meter that needs to be kept clear during winter storms.
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
The tournament included teams from various organizations such as the Rapid City Fire and Police...
LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture
With snowy weather causing low visibility and drifting snow South Dakota put a number of...
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather
The frigid air and massive amount of snow can be brutal in Rapid City when it comes to the...
Journey On, other organizations assisting in helping the homeless in freezing conditions