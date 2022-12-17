Vargo on accomplishment as attorney general

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo’s run as South Dakota attorney general comes to an end in just a few weeks. He agreed to take the job on a temporary basis after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

One of the things Vargo seems most proud of is appointing people to run the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons or Indigenous Women’s Office and getting that operation up and running. Vargo says that was one of the three priorities he announced when he took office. He says the accomplishment was huge.

Vargo says, “I feel like by bringing in the people who have a distinct invested interest, from Red Ribbon Skirt Society to tribal governments to the Great Plains Tribal Chairs, bringing all those people into a room having a sing and a smudge at the attorney general’s office, and truly welcoming that community into this process, I think sets it up for a success in a way we could never replicate two years down the road. Getting the right start, I think was key and I’m very proud of how we did that.”

Vargo returns at Pennington County State’s Attorney when Marty Jackley takes over the attorney general’s office on January 7th.

