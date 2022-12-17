LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture

The tournament included teams from various organizations such as the Rapid City Fire and Police departments, Elevate Rapid City, Visit Rapid City, and members from Pennington County.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament.

Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament.

The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening in Native American communities.

“It’s social. Lakota people are social. We love getting together and laughing and singing, and just being together. And so, it’s part of our social structure, it’s part of the way we interact with each other, and my understating is hand games has been used as a way of competition for a long time,” said Amy Sazue, commissioner for the city’s Human Relations Commission and chair of the LNI Committee for the HRC.

Additionally, it gives teams the chance to experience the value the games bring to the Lakota culture.

Tiffany Smith, who participated on the Black Hills Community Bank team, says she appreciates learning more about the Lakota culture not only through hand games but all the other sports that occur during LNI.

“This was such a great experience to be able to participate in hand games. There were several on our team that had never played before, so to be able to learn something that’s so unique and fun to do was really a great opportunity and team building for us and others here at LNI,” said Smith.

Alongside the corporate tournament, 28 teams competed in the Lakota Nation Invitational’s High School Hand Game Tournament.

