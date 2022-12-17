Brutally cold temperatures next week

Highs will mostly be in the teens
Highs will mostly be in the teens
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man stranded while collecting firewood is rescued by the Pennington County Search and Rescue...
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Wyoming reopened Friday afternoon.
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education seeking superintendent.
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
With snowy weather causing low visibility and drifting snow South Dakota put a number of...
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather

Latest News

Not as cold Saturday, but dangerously cold temperatures arrive next week
Blizzard conditions continue into Friday morning
Snow
More snow is possible through this evening
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills