Vargo reflects on time as attorney general

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo is down to his last few weeks as South Dakota Attorney General. He agreed to take the job on a temporary basis in June after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Marty Jackley was elected to the job and he’ll take over on January 7th, with Vargo returning to his old job as Pennington County State’s Attorney. Vargo says he’s hoping to bring back some of things he learned while working in Pierre. He also got a unique perspective into the job and also got a look at the politics that come with it...

Vargo says, “Again, I think I was a little surprised at the magnitude. I kind of assumed there was lots of politics in Pierre. I don’t think I understood just how much. I will say that I was somewhat insulated. People were less worried about convincing me of things that are going to come up in six months or in eight months or in ten months because I’m not going to be there. So I probably didn’t even get the full picture. But I also know that Mr. Jackley is well suited to that, well aware of it and he’s going to be ready to take over.”

