Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year.

Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.

Once applications have been reviewed the school board will be hosting an open house for the community to meet the candidates.

“So well host that open house and have the candidate come down, so, that way the community can ask some questions, get to know them and kind of give their feed back to the school board as well,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, Community Relations Manager, RCAS

Applications will be closed on January 11th 2023.

