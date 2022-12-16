Not as cold Saturday, but dangerously cold temperatures arrive next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures Saturday will not be as cold as recent days. Highs will range from the 20s to 30s for much of the area. A fair amount of sunshine is expected, though some clouds could develop across part of western South Dakota through the day.

Big changes begin on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the teens for much of the area. This is just the beginning of the Arctic blast that is on the way for next week. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the single digits for many. Plenty of clouds are expected all of next week as well.

Low temperatures will be below zero for everyone with some days in the -10s for lows. That’s not factoring in the wind chill. Fortunately for us, the wind will not be bad for much of the week, though there is a day or two of breezy weather possible.

Those days are Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chill values could fall into the -40s for much of the region, with the best chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Be sure to prepare now so you are ready for the cold that is on the way.

Always a friendly reminder to bring your pets inside during this cold of weather.

