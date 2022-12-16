I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming now open

Interstate from Rapid City to Mitchell remains closed; possibly overnight
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Wyoming reopened Thursday afternoon.
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Wyoming reopened Thursday afternoon.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line reopened at 2 p.m. today (Friday) The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell; and expected to remain so through the night.

While the highway is open, the South Dakota Department of Transportation stresses that drivers should still expect slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Drifts blocking portions of lanes can also be encountered.

Use extra caution also due to the fact that snow removal equipment will be operating on the road.

Vehicles have become stuck on many roads, creating a hazard for snowplow crews trying to reopen the roads. If possible, avoid traveling at this time.

Check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511. Also watch GMKT, KOTA Territory News at Noon, 5:30 and 10 p.m. for the latest forecasts and check current closings on our website.

