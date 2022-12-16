Blizzard conditions continue into Friday morning

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High winds and scattered snow showers continue overnight and into Friday morning. This will allow blizzard conditions to continue across much of western South Dakota. Expect low visibility and slippery roads for much of the area.

This storm system will finally pull away Friday and allow for some clearing during the afternoon. Winds will weaken as well. Highs will be in the teens and 20s on Friday. Saturday will not be as cold with some spots jumping into the 30s!

An Arctic air mass will impact much of the Dakotas and Wyoming starting Sunday and going through much, if not all, of next week. Highs will be in the single digits for many with low temperatures falling below zero. Wind chill values will be in the -10s to -30s for many. Frostbite could occur in as little as ten minutes.

There’s hope we return to near/above normal temperatures the week after Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish issued a no travel allowed alert. This is now a no...
Spearfish now in a no travel advised alert
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Rapid City has called a snow removal alert, the first since 2019.
Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

Latest News

Snow
More snow is possible through this evening
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
Snow
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
Snow
Blizzard conditions continue through Wednesday nigh