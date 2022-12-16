Blizzard conditions continue into Friday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High winds and scattered snow showers continue overnight and into Friday morning. This will allow blizzard conditions to continue across much of western South Dakota. Expect low visibility and slippery roads for much of the area.

This storm system will finally pull away Friday and allow for some clearing during the afternoon. Winds will weaken as well. Highs will be in the teens and 20s on Friday. Saturday will not be as cold with some spots jumping into the 30s!

An Arctic air mass will impact much of the Dakotas and Wyoming starting Sunday and going through much, if not all, of next week. Highs will be in the single digits for many with low temperatures falling below zero. Wind chill values will be in the -10s to -30s for many. Frostbite could occur in as little as ten minutes.

There’s hope we return to near/above normal temperatures the week after Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.