2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.(Brigitte Werner / pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UGANDA (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was attacked by a hippo in April, according to the territorial police in Katwe- Kabatooro, but it was only reported by authorities this week.

According to police, the hippo grabbed the toddler by the head and swallowed half of his body before spitting him out.

Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.

A man nearby saw what was happening and began throwing stones at the hippo and scared it, causing the animal to release the boy from its mouth.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and a rabies vaccine. Police said the child has since fully recovered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
A man stranded while collecting firewood is rescued by the Pennington County Search and Rescue...
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education seeking superintendent.
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
Weifenbach believes being prepared for growth in Rapid City is a priority.
Rapid City councilman shares why he’s running for mayor

Latest News

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
UK royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment