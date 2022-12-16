13 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak at Massachusetts apartment building

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide. (WHDH)
By WHDH
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide leak at a Massachusetts apartment building left around a dozen people hospitalized, including two children and two first responders.

Authorities were called to the area in Lawrence for a reported gas leak on Thursday morning.

When they arrived, the CO levels were above normal.

Four people in a third-floor apartment and seven workers at the street-level restaurant had to be evaluated, investigators said.

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.

They say carbon monoxide detectors were not found on every floor and smoke detectors had been taken down.

Some residents were allowed to return to their homes, but the restaurant remained closed.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish issued a no travel allowed alert. This is now a no...
Spearfish now in a no travel advised alert
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
Rapid City has called a snow removal alert, the first since 2019.
Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

Latest News

FILE - A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after...
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
The hope is to expand tourism while at the same time improving quality of life
Visit Rapid City names sports commission executive director
Dogs can get the flu too. Here's how to keep your pups safe.
Vets brace for dog flu season
Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.
13 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak