Rapid City councilman shares why he’s running for mayor

By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Ward 1 City Councilman Ron Weifenbach announced his plans to run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023.

While on the council, Weifenbach says he helped secure water rights from Pactola and Rapid Creek, built a new water treatment plant, and voted for various Vision Fund projects that still have an impact today.

He says that his decision to run for mayor was not made lightly and his time on the council combined with his real-life work experience has prepared him for the office.

”We’re under par for not only street repairs but under par for water, sewer, infrastructure issues, drainage issues. These things we need to prioritize. We’re looking at in short order having the landfill fill up, we need to get plans organized. We need to have all these plans now, today for the future,” Weifenbach said.

Additionally, Weifenbach says being prepared for growth in Rapid City is a priority.

Last week, Ward 5 councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced her candidacy for mayor.

