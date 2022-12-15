More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills.

The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have fallen so far. They’re still expecting 6″ to more than a foot of snow through Friday morning. Other higher snow totals are down in south-central South Dakota. Rapid City has picked up around 7″ from this storm so far.

Roads remain slippery for many with no travel advisories continuing across much of western South Dakota. Be sure to allow for extra time if you need to be on the road and be patient with others who may be going slower than you’d like.

Snow showers will linger around the northern hills Thursday and Thursday night with a few isolated snow showers elsewhere. Strong winds will continue to howl with gusts up to 50 mph or higher expected through Friday.

Temperatures will turn cold after the weekend with highs next week in the single digits to teens and low temperatures below zero. Thursday and Friday, the days leading into Christmas weekend, will likely have highs in the single digits at best.

