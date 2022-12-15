LNI going strong despite snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City.

In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.

“We had very high attendance last year. I’m sure it’s not going to be like last year simply because of the roads. I’m not sure if they opened up the roads or interstate yet, I don’t know that. But we will see after tonight what our numbers look like, and I expect them to get better as we get into the weekend,” said Chuck Wilson, LNI president.

Reggie Rowland, owner of Native Warrior Wear, has been a vendor for 15 years at LNI.

“I got in a couple days ago. I beat the snow from Fort Belknap; it was starting to blizzard over there,” said Rowland

Rowland says he hasn’t seen any big crowds yet, however, he said he usually sees the most people on the weekend.

Derek No-Sun Brown, owner of War Medicine, says this is his first year as a vendor at LNI. Brown arrived yesterday afternoon, traveling from Idaho.

“It was really bad. I almost didn’t make it. I got trapped in Lusk, Wyoming,” said Brown.

LNI takes place at the same time every year. This event primarily focuses on native youth competing in a variety of athletic and recreational activities.

“I heard about it a few years ago through other Native vendors. You know it’s a really big major event, so I just kind of heard it through the grapevine,” said Brown

While LNI has grown into a multi-faceted event, its basketball roots run deep.

“I’m here watching my son,” Jorge Hark, LNI attendee, said. “I’m a proud dad. It’s his senior year, and were rooting him on.”

The LNI wraps up Saturday.

