I Caught you Caring: Meet Ted Hayward

Inspired by the thought of helping people Ted Hayward started the 'Showered with Hope' project...
Inspired by the thought of helping people Ted Hayward started the 'Showered with Hope' project to give those without a home access to a shower.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When thinking of things the homeless community needs, food, water, and clothing come to mind. But what about a shower?

Access to a shower is something not many people think twice about having. Yet, for the homeless population not many places offer them the opportunity to get clean. Ted Hayward’s ‘Showered with Hope’ project is working to change that.

The idea came to Hayward in 2016 but it wasn’t until last year that he was able to put his plan into action. The goal of the project is to build a mobile shower trailer that would offer free showers to those in need across Rapid City.

“There is a lot of mental illness out there and there is a lot of people that struggle with addictions that also go with homelessness. I realized one of the things that they need most is a shower, that’s what they want most: a shower, for self-esteem, for being able to be clean, to go to a job interview, stuff like that,” said Hayward on what inspired him to start this project.

According to the South Dakota Housing Coalition, the homeless population in Rapid City has grown sharply over the last year, increasing from 194 to 448 people.

Hope Center executive director Melanie Timm says the pandemic brought out the need for a service like ‘Showered with Hope’.

“Resources for people being able to meet their hygienic needs are pretty limited and so, that’s when Ted and I really started talking about the showers and how needed they were. It’s been something that he brought about and has shared his idea with me multiple times over the past few years,” said Timm.

The mobile aspect of the project will allow for more people to be reached, especially people who can’t get to places like the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

“Well, I think what Ted is doing is great. Ted is a wonderful and tireless advocate for the homeless. Cornerstone Rescue Mission does have public showers but not everyone can get there. So, his desire to kind of have a roaming shower station is very vital for the homeless population,” said Lysa Allison, executive director at Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

The ‘Showered with Hope’ project will feature two showers in the trailer along with a vanity and sink area to hold various toiletries like towels and soap for people to use.

Hayward shared how humbled he is that so many members of the community have joined in to make this project a reality. HE expects that the project will be completed in April of next year.

For more information on Showered with Hope head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

