Deadlines for holiday shipping are coming up

By Kayla Henderson
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season for shipping holiday gifts across the country and around the world, but you need to pay attention to deadlines.

The U.S. Postal Service, as well as commercial delivery companies, is ready to deliver gifts before Saint Nick lands on your roof.

“We’re going to be your best friend this holiday because here are several things to think about. You can go to something like click and ship. When you go to click and ship you can order you’re postage supplies online and even schedule a carrier to come out to your home to pick up those priority boxes for free you don’t even have to go to the post office,” said USPS communication specialist Mark Inglett.

USPS deadline for first-class mail is Saturday, Dec. 17, Priority mail is Dec. 19, and Priority Express is Dec. 23. If shipping by a private company, check their deadlines to ensure your gifts get under the tree in time for Christmas morning.

