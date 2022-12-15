AG Vargo near end of time as attorney general

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo is nearing the end of his run as South Dakota Attorney General. Vargo was appointed to the job in June after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Marty Jackley, who was elected to the position in November, takes over on January 7th.

That means Vargo will be back to his old job as Pennington County State’s Attorney on January 9th. He says he took the temporary job as attorney general because there was a need for someone who could do the job and who could do it on short notice and says it was a matter of public service. And he’s hoping that some of the things he learned in Pierre can help him back home in Pennington County.

Vargo says, “The intricacies of, kind of the relationships between the various agencies all the way across the state. Obviously I have some idea of the local things. We work, obviously, with the Oglala Lakota Nation, interactions between counties West River. but to see what some of the same problems are playing out across the state and have a better perspective of how often it happens and the circumstances, how people deal with it are all things I hope I can bring back with me.”

