RESPECT Act repeals laws discriminating against Native Americans

(Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the scribble of a presidential signature, the U.S. will repeal 11 federal laws (see the list here) that discriminate against Native Americans.

One of those laws is the Indian Reform School. This law allowed the government to forcibly take Native American children from their families and place them in boarding schools.

RESPECT Act was passed by the U.S. House Wednesday, after previously getting approval in the Senate. Now it goes to the president’s desk.

The act is a bipartisan effort by Sen. Mike Rounds, Rep. Dusty Johnson and several other Republican and Democratic senators and representatives.

“Repealing these laws is a step in the right direction to right the wrongs against Native Americans,” said Johnson. “There is no reason these archaic and discriminatory laws remain on the books.”

“While we cannot rewrite the past, we need to acknowledge it and continue to strive for a more perfect Union,” Rounds added. “It’s long overdue to remove these immoral, discriminatory federal laws from our books. Throughout history, Native Americans have been subjected to unfair treatment from our federal government, including the forced removal of their children from their homes.”

