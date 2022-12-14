Regardless of weather conditions, frontline heath care workers and first responders are required to go to work

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With icy roads and snow falling, many businesses and schools were closed today.

However, frontline heath care workers and first responders are required to go to work, regardless of the weather.

If the roads become unsafe to travel, most workers at Monument Health are asked to stay on the premises. When healthcare workers are asked to stay, they are given a 12-hour break, and given a private sleeping area to rest.

“Instead of going home and sleeping, unfortunately, they have to sleep here. But again, that’s to keep them safe from going home and also to make sure that we have enough people to still take care of the community and the patients that we serve here,” said Stephanie Battell, Director of nursing, Monument Health.

Regardless of the weather it is still encouraged to dial 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

