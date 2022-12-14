Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert

Vehicles need to be off certain roads by 2 a.m.
Rapid City has called a snow removal alert, the first since 2019.
Rapid City has called a snow removal alert, the first since 2019.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2019, Rapid City has issued a downtown snow removal alert.

The city needs to clear the downtown core area so all cars must be removed from the affected area overnight between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. (that is early Thursday morning).

This alert is so snow removal crews can plow curb to curb in the multi-block area of Fifth Street to West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street. There are signs posted throughout this area.

Cars left in the affected area during the alert period will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways
Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain closes
The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the...
Hill City paleontologist helps cancel Hong Kong T-Rex sale
Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation

Latest News

Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish issued a no travel allowed alert. This is until...
No travel allowed Wednesday in Spearfish
Dakota News Now Reporter Austin Goss interviews South Dakota DPS Secretary Craig Price about...
Interview with South Dakota DPS Secretary Craig Price on winter storm response
The South Dakota Cattlemen came to Pierre for their 74th annual conference to discuss policy,...
74th Annual South Dakota Cattlemen's Convention takes place in Pierre
The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City...
Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment