Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2019, Rapid City has issued a downtown snow removal alert.

The city needs to clear the downtown core area so all cars must be removed from the affected area overnight between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. (that is early Thursday morning).

This alert is so snow removal crews can plow curb to curb in the multi-block area of Fifth Street to West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street. There are signs posted throughout this area.

Cars left in the affected area during the alert period will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

