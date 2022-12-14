Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs

Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest.
Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest.

The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.

The positions are posted on https://www.usajobs.gov/. If applying make sure you know when applications have to be submitted. Closing dates range from Dec. 16-20. Selections are Jan. 23 through Feb. 7, 2023.

If you have questions about openings in the Black Hills National Forest, here are the contacts:

For the Bighhorn National Forest:

Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands

