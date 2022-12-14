Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest.

The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.

The positions are posted on https://www.usajobs.gov/. If applying make sure you know when applications have to be submitted. Closing dates range from Dec. 16-20. Selections are Jan. 23 through Feb. 7, 2023.

If you have questions about openings in the Black Hills National Forest, here are the contacts:

Supervisor’s Office: Custer, SD; http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills

Contact Information: Jared Hohn, Deputy Fire Staff Officer jared.j.hohn@usda.gov

Alternate: Aaren Nellen, Zone Training Officer aaren.l.nellen@usda.gov

For the Bighhorn National Forest:

Supervisor’s Office: Sheridan, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn

Contact Information: Jon Warder, Forest Fire Management Officer jon.warder@usda.gov

Alternate: Matthew Weakland, District Fire Management Officer Matthew.Weakland@usda.gov

Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands

Supervisor’s Office: Chadron, NE; http://www.fs.usda.gov/nebraska

Contact Information: Aaren Nellen, Zone Training Officer aaren.l.nellen@usda.gov

Alternate: Brian Daunt, Fire Staff Officer brian.daunt@usda.gov

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.