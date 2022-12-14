Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions.

As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills, and Sheridan County have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 AM on Thursday and additional 1″-3″ inches of snow could be possible this afternoon. Most of our area will remain under a Blizzard and Winter Storm until 5AM Thursday. Additional accumulations as we head into Thursday look to be highest in the northern Black Hills, where another two feet of snow will be possible.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the teens and low 20s. Wind gusts will remain strong throughout this afternoon and into the evening with wind gusts up to 40+ mph, wind chill values will be in the negatives.

Looking past Thursday, intense winds will continue through Friday with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. This will continue to cause snow to blow over roadways which will reduce visibility and make the road conditions hazardous. As we look at this weekend and into next week temperatures are expected to drop significantly with lows falling below zero and highs only reaching the single digits with wind chills in the negatives.

