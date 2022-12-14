Blizzard conditions continue through Wednesday nigh

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moderate to heavy snow will continue this evening and overnight for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 from Sundance to Chamberlain is completely shut down. There is no estimated time for it to reopen.

Moderate to heavy snow will fall for much of the day in northeast Wyoming, the northern Black Hills, northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana. This will bring more significant accumulations to the area. For the rest of South Dakota, off and on snow showers are expected through the day with lighter accumulations. Winds will gust up to 60 mph for much of the region.

Additional accumulations overnight and through Thursday will be highest in the northern Black Hills, where another two feet of snow will be possible. Northeast Wyoming, eastern Montana and northwest South Dakota could get up to a foot or more of snow. Lesser amounts are expected in Rapid City. As of 6 p.m. the measurement was 3.5″ of snow with an additional 3″-6″ possible by Wednesday night. The central hills from Hill City to Custer, down toward Hot Springs and over into Newcastle should expect anywhere from 1″-4″ of snow.

Strong winds will continue through Friday with gusts up to 50 mph likely. This will continue to cause snow to blow over roadways and make the roads slippery. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly next week with lows falling below zero and highs only reaching the single digits, if we’re lucky.

