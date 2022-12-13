Utah bound Ross looks to deliver big season for STM

STM standout has signed to play for the University of Utah
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning last year’s Class “A” state championship the St. Thomas More girls basketball team is focused on repeating. The Cavaliers will count on senior Reese Ross to lead the way. After her high school days Ross will play college basketball at the division one level for the University of Utah.

