Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for killing another man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

Perry Joseph Fogg, according to a Department of Justice release, killed a man in July 2021 by driving a pickup truck into him.

Fogg also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, and he must pay $1,185 in restitution.

