Nearly 350 pairs of shoes given to elementary school students

More than 300 elementary school students in Nashville were gifted new shoes Friday.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – More than 300 elementary school students in Nashville were gifted new shoes Friday.

More than 225 Genesco Inc. employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store at Park Avenue Elementary as part of its Cold Feet, Warm Shoes community event.

Students were fitted with new shoes, socks and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and mascot were also there for an extra surprise.

“Students were empowered with a choice of Adidas or Vans shoes coordinated through its Journeys Group,” a Genesco media release said. “The Company volunteers roll out the red carpet for each child so they have the same service and respect they would receive at any of Genesco’s 1,400 Journeys, Johnston & Murphy or Schuh retail locations.”

After a two-year pandemic pause, Genesco employees said they eagerly prepared for this year’s signature event.

“The kids just light up with excitement and big smiles while being fitted with their new shoes, socks and hats, and they look great. We hope the children are standing a little taller and feeling a little more confident coming away from the event,” Genesco President and CEO Mimi Vaughn said.

In addition to the 350 students that received shoes Friday, an extra 100 pairs of shoes along with socks and hats were donated to the school’s resource closet.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event.
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways
The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the...
Hill City paleontologist helps cancel Hong Kong T-Rex sale
The Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City for a game in March 2023.
They’re back! Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City

Latest News

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip
President Biden spoke on inflation on Tuesday. (POOL)
'Going to take time to get inflation back,' Biden says
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday describes a breakthrough in fusion.
Energy Secretary describes 'impressive' fusion feat
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud