‘Lane of Lights’ tradition continues in Hill City

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What started as a way to get people’s spirits up during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into something of a tradition for people in Hill City.

The Lane of Lights along Museum Drive in Hill City returns for its third year, with a record number of lights gracing the road.

About 60,000 lights were set up this year by Carl Doaty, known locally as the “Clark Griswold” of Hill City.

He said that as tourism lags in the winter, it’s a great way to bring people to the area.

”Our smaller businesses shut down, and there’s really not much to do for the community,” Doaty said. “So, this is one thing we’re doing to try to keep driving our businesses and our economy, to give more things for our residents and tourists and neighboring community members to come out and enjoy and spend some time in town.”

Doaty receives light donations from various residents and businesses in Hill City.

