I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain closes

Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City Exit 67 to Chamberlain Exit 265 closes effective 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the freezing rain, heavy snow and high winds make the road too dangerous to keep open.

DOT also says they expect to have to close I-90 this afternoon from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line; as well as continuing the closer east from Chamberlain to Mitchell.

There are other no travel advisories on state highways and many secondary roads will become impassable so check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Watch KOTA Territory News at Noon, 5:30 and 10 p.m. for the latest forecasts and check https://www.kotatv.com/weather/closings/ for the latest closings.

