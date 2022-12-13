Hill City paleontologist helps cancel Hong Kong T-Rex sale

The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the...
The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the president of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research Peter Larson----came across photos of the T-Rex named “Shen”----and noticed it had striking similarities to “Stan”----a dinosaur that was partly-discovered by Larson.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There will be no lawsuit after an auction company in Hong Kong will no-longer be selling a T-Rex skeleton an area paleontologist says is a copy of a dinosaur he helped discover.

The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the president of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research Peter Larson----came across photos of the T-Rex named “Shen”----and noticed it had striking similarities to “Stan”----a dinosaur that was partly-discovered by Larson.

He said that he helped make models of “Stan”---and is very-familiar with features of the skull and other bones---and he says the company was potentially misleading buyers on how much of the skeleton actually exists.

”We asked the auction company to get us a list of the bones, and many of them were listed as ‘fragment,’ but then they made a drawing showing them as complete bones,” Larson said. “So, what we saw was not truthful, and we thought it was important to bring it to the attention of the auction company.”

The auction company pulled the T-Rex off the auction block---after The New York Times published a front-page story on the matter.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Severity Index
A significant winter storm will bring heavy snow to the area
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event.
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food

Latest News

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission offers overnight shelter for those in need.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission braces for the snowstorm
Rapid City snowplows ready for the Tuesday storm.
City, county and state snowplow crews will be busy
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways
Warnings
Blizzard conditions arrive tonight and linger through Thursday morning