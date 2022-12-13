Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways

Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anyone traveling this week should expect highway closures beginning Tuesday.

A release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation stated: Due to a strong winter storm system predicted to bring freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds, closures on portions of Interstate 90 in western and central South Dakota are expected mid-morning on Tuesday.

The DOT also anticipates parts of Interstate 29 north of Brookings to be affected mid-day Tuesday. Secondary highways will also become impassable as the storm continues.

No travel advisories will be issued as necessary so look for the latest on road and weather conditions at visit https://sd511.org or by calling 511. You can also get more information about SDDOT highway winter weather planning and services at https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/External%20WHMP.pdf.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Severity Index
A significant winter storm will bring heavy snow to the area
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event.
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food

Latest News

The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the...
Hill City paleontologist helps cancel Hong Kong T-Rex sale
Rapid City snowplows ready for the Tuesday storm.
Be courteous, careful, and drive with caution
Warnings
Blizzard conditions arrive tonight and linger through Thursday morning
Know the difference between the holiday blues and something more serious.
Seasonal depression and the holiday blues: What to look out for and how to manage