Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anyone traveling this week should expect highway closures beginning Tuesday.

A release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation stated: Due to a strong winter storm system predicted to bring freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds, closures on portions of Interstate 90 in western and central South Dakota are expected mid-morning on Tuesday.

The DOT also anticipates parts of Interstate 29 north of Brookings to be affected mid-day Tuesday. Secondary highways will also become impassable as the storm continues.

No travel advisories will be issued as necessary so look for the latest on road and weather conditions at visit https://sd511.org or by calling 511. You can also get more information about SDDOT highway winter weather planning and services at https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/External%20WHMP.pdf.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.