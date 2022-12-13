Blizzard conditions arrive overnight and linger into Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will intensify overnight and winds will increase. Road conditions will deteriorate and make travel treacherous for your Tuesday commute.

Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the area. Heavy snow is expected through much of Tuesday and with wind gusts to 60 mph, whiteout conditions and near impossible travel is expected through the day.

The heaviest snow will be in the northern Black Hills and down around Pine Ridge, Martin and Kadoka, where up to two feet or more of snow is expected. Significant snowfall is still expected through much of the area, where a foot or more of snow will be likely. For Rapid City, we are right on the fringe of a dry slot, which keeps the level of uncertainty higher than we would like at this time. Around 4″-10″ is possible with up to a foot in the most extreme case. Lesser amounts around Custer toward Newcastle are expected.

If you do not have to travel, stay home! It is not worth risking your life or the life of our first responders during this inclement weather. If you absolutely must be out on the roads, be sure to have a winter emergency kit with you. In that, you should have a blanket, a shovel and cat litter to help dig yourself out if you get stuck, a phone charger, food, water, a heat source and more.

It is best to have at least a half tank of gas in your car. If you do become stranded and want to keep the vehicle running, make sure that your exhaust is clear of snow. If it is blocked, carbon monoxide poisoning will be possible.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see numerous “no travel advisories” issued, along with I-90 closing for an extended period of time. Stay put and ride this storm out.

Once the storm is over, extremely cold temperatures are looking likely by Sunday and for much of next week, where highs might struggle to reach single digits, while low temperatures could fall in the minus teens. That doesn’t include wind chill values.

