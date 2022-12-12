Winter weather starts this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -As we enter the start of the work week, we look to hit our highs early on this afternoon before temperatures drop as cloud cover increases. Highs will range from the mid 20s to low 40s with a few locations in the teens. Winds will start to pick up in the morning with wind gusts around 20 miles per hour for some locations. By Tuesday afternoon winds will remain strong with sustained winds at 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50+ mph as we head into Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall will likely start in the early morning hours on Monday just south of Sheridan County. Spotty snow showers will move into the region starting around dinner time this evening before becoming more widespread into early Tuesday morning.

Significant snowfall is expected for much of the area where and many spots will pick up 6″ or more of snowfall. South-central South Dakota and areas around the northern portions of the Black Hills you will most likely see more than a foot of snow. The heaviest snowfall will seek to move easterly, however snow showers will linger through much of the day Wednesday. For the northern areas of the Black Hills and part of northeast Wyoming, snow showers could linger into Thursday.

Significant travel impacts are also expected across the region. With the heavy snow and intense winds, some roads could become impassable. It is a strong possibility that no travel advisories will be issued with chunks of I-90 being shut down for areas with the highest snowfall and winds. If you have any plans to travel on Tuesday, you will likely need to cancel the plans and push them back until road conditions improve.

Temperatures are trending below average through the weekend.

