Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational

The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event.
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs.

Tuesday, 4 p.m., at the Monument, the city rolls out the red carpet entry for basketball players. The games begin the next day. Games are in Summit Arena, Ice Arena, and Barnett Fieldhouse. Full brackets can be found at www.lakotanationinvitational.com.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.themonument.live, by calling 1-800-468-6463, or at the Monument ticket offices.

Besides basketball, youth will participate in the Lakota Language Bowl, Knowledge Bowl, Art Show, Hand Games and a Poetry Slam.

“The impact that this event brings to the community is substantial, not just for our local economy but for our culture as well,” said Craig Baltzer, Monument executive director, said in a release.

For a full schedule of events visit www.themonument.live/lni22events or www.lakotanationinvitational.com.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Severity Index
A significant winter storm will bring heavy snow to the area
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says

Latest News

Rounds, Thune amongst top in Senate for spending on charter flights
Over 100 small businesses attended to event and connected with shoppers through an...
Holiday Marketplace pop-up brings shoppers and vendors under one roof
The event gives back to the community as all proceeds go towards buying toys for children in...
Breakfast with the Grinch means a fun time for children and their families
Fake Christmas trees may be more popular than real Christmas trees, however, real Christmas...
Rockin’ around the real Christmas tree