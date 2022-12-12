Breakfast with the Grinch means a fun time for children and their families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, families were invited out to Rushmore Hall at the Monument to enjoy the 5th annual Breakfast with the Grinch.

Children had the opportunity to take a picture with the iconic Christmas character before chowing down on some delicious pancakes and sausage. Afterward, they were able to enjoy the various bouncy houses set up for the day.

While the breakfast was not free to the public, all proceeds made from the event will go towards purchasing toys for children in need this holiday season.

”I think that it’s just something fun for the kids in this town to really get them to come out with their family, spend time with the Grinch who is a character most people love this time of year. It just brings something for the holiday spirit,” said Rachelle White, who enjoys planning the breakfast every year.

Additionally, various community organizations like the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club play a huge part in putting the event on by coming out and volunteering their time and energy.

