Black Hills National Forest begin seasonal closures

By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Seasonal closures are beginning early this year at the Black Hill National Forest.

Gates and recreation sites that are normally open till December 15th but will be closed on Monday, December 13th instead.

Officials of the Black Hills National Forest are asking for the public to avoid parking in front of closed gates because officials may be working inside, and they could be blocked in.

These gates are closed to protect trails, roads, and give a refuge for wildlife.

For more information on the road and trial closures you can click here.

