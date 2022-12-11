Significant snowfall likely this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will become cloudy on Monday. Temperatures for many will reach their high in the morning, then fall through the afternoon. The significant storm system is going to be moving into the area, especially through the afternoon hours. Light freezing drizzle is possible in western South Dakota and looks more likely from a line around Faith, Wall/Badlands & Pine Ridge and areas east.

Snow will take over Monday night and increase intensity through Tuesday. Heavy snow is likely for much of the area and will continue into Tuesday night. Significant snowfall is expected for much of the area where many spots will pick up 6″ or more of snowfall. Areas around the northern Black Hills and south-central South Dakota will easily see more than a foot of snow. The heaviest snowfall will move east, but snow showers will linger through much of Wednesday. For the northern Black Hills and part of northeast Wyoming, snow showers could linger into Thursday.

Strong winds are expected to develop Monday with gusts up to 30 mph or a little higher. The strongest winds are likely on Tuesday, where gusts could reach 55 mph or higher in spots. Gusty winds will linger through the end of the week with gusts up to 50 mph for some. The strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow.

Significant travel impacts are expected across the area. With the heavy snow and wind, some roads could become impassable. It is likely there will be no travel advisories issued with chunks of I-90 being shut down. If you have any plans to drive Tuesday, you will likely need to cancel the plans and push them back until road conditions improve.

Once the storm moves out, temperatures are expected to stay below average through the weekend. Longer range models are suggesting a potential Arctic blast of cold temperatures for next week with below zero temperatures possible. The focus right now is on the storm, but once it passes through, all eyes will be on the temperatures the week leading into Christmas.

