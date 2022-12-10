Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President

OGLALA, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe has a new president.

Political newcomer Frank Star Comes Out defeated one-term incumbent Kevin Killer in last month’s election by just under 600 votes.

While already officially sworn in as president for a few days, Star Comes Out was celebrated with an inauguration ceremony in Oglala Friday.

He told the Oglala people that he intends to visit all districts, to ensure everyone on the reservation is heard.

“I plan on going into these communities and giving them confidence to form in their district and their communities so they can have a voice, because they’re crying,” Star Comes Out said. “The people are crying to be heard and we’re not listening. We need to listen to our people.”

Star Comes Out said that his main focus is helping to lift people out of poverty.

Although the OST has a new president, Vice-President Alicia Mousseau will remain in her office for another two years.

Mousseau made history in 2020 as the first openly out lesbian to be elected to the Oglala Sioux government.

She said that the Oglala people will have to stand together to face what she calls ‘future challenges’ as the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Indian Child Welfare Act.

“Many people have tried and wanted to break our spirits, but they haven’t been able to, and they can’t if we stand together,” Mousseau said.

Mousseau ran unopposed in the primary and general election.

