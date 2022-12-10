Now you can ski at Terry Peak every day of the week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak Ski Area is South Dakota’s destination for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding. This year is off to a better start than the last few seasons, with cooler temperatures and more snow as they began their full-time operations.

“We had a warm November last year, and so it kind of delayed our opening, so we’re pretty excited that this season we had a great November for natural snowfall. We have a lot of cold weather, so we were able to make snow on a lot of our slopes which is why we have a really nice early opening here,” said Terry Peak Marketing Director Linda Derosier.

If you need to improve at skiing and snowboarding, there are instructors at the ski school who will teach you all the fundamentals before you hit the Stewart Slope.

“Easy slope to get down if you can control your speed and your turns, and what happens is they move from the carpet area, which they can come down what we call a wedge. When they get on the Stewart Slope, they need to be able to make wedge turns and complete the turn to slow the speed down between each turn,” said School Director Joe Lowe for Terry Peak.

As of Dec. 9, Terry Peak had three lifts, their snow carpet, and six trails open.

