Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist

Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.(CBS Los Angeles / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member embroiled in a scandal over racist remarks and an activist fought at a Friday night holiday event.

The activist and Kevin de León got into an altercation at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Earlier on Friday, de León attended his first City Council meeting in nearly two months following a scandal that erupted after a recording surfaced in October of former council President Nury Martinez, outgoing Councilman Gil Cedillo, de León and a labor union leader participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while the participants schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.

Martinez resigned. Cedillo lost a June election and his last day in office is Monday. De León has apologized and said he has no plans to resign.

De León said in a statement to the newspaper that he was assaulted Friday night, while activists said the council member was the aggressor.

The Times reported two local activist organizations, RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity, posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between De León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.

De León’s office said Reedy and other activists were at fault. De León spokesperson Pete Brown said the council member was head-butted by Reedy, a member of his staff was elbowed in the face and a volunteer was punched in the arm, the Times reported.

De León’s statement to the Times said they were “violently and physically assaulted by self-proclaimed activists at a community holiday event to the dismay of a multitude of families and children who were there to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting and to receive toys and food.”

“The escalating rhetoric is hitting a fever pitch, transcending from verbal threats into actual acts of violence and must end before more serious harm or loss of life occurs,” the statement said. “Violence is not free speech and has no place in politics or democracy.”

Shakeer Rahman, an attorney representing Reedy, called de León “a disgrace” in a statement to the Times Friday night.

“Video footage clearly shows him and his supporters initiating this assault while Mr. Reedy stands prone,” Rahman said. “Not only has Kevin de León lost all political legitimacy, his claims that he was the one attacked here simply underscores how he’s lost touch with reality.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
A Rapid City man is sentenced for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. (MGN Online...
Rapid City man sent to fed prison after sex crime conviction
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Curtis Lovette, in prison on a sexual contact conviction, has died.
Custer man in prison for sexual contact has died

Latest News

A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an...
Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say
Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023 prepares to take over title in new year
Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023 prepares to take over title in new year
BHSU preparing students for beyond the classroom with Career Development Center
BHSU preparing students for beyond the classroom with Career Development Center
Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home