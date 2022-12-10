Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 2
Cobblers collect wins, Lynx boys clash with Knights
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Under a new head coach, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got off to a strong start to their season on their home court. Plus, an East River battle goes down to the wire as O’Gorman hosted Brandon Valley. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
