Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 2

Cobblers collect wins, Lynx boys clash with Knights
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Under a new head coach, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got off to a strong start to their season on their home court. Plus, an East River battle goes down to the wire as O’Gorman hosted Brandon Valley. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
A Rapid City man is sentenced for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. (MGN Online...
Rapid City man sent to fed prison after sex crime conviction
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of the apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

Latest News

12-9 Stevens live
Live interview with Stevens girls assistant coach Tanner Waage
12-9 Stevens live
Live interview with Stevens girls assistant coach Tanner Waage
Rapid City Wrestling Invite
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 1
12-8 Sturgis wrestling
Sturgis and Central wrestling teams earn dual victories