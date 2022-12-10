Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 1

Wrestlers begin RC Invite, Rush win sixth straight
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with high school wrestlers from around the region as the Rapid City Invite kicked off. Plus, the Rapid City Rush stay red-hot on the ice as they get another win over the Wichita Thunder. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

