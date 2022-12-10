Fegueroa sentenced for vehicular homicide

Zachary Fegueroa
Zachary Fegueroa sentenced in vehicular homicide case(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to prison, a little more than three years after a fatal hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez in December of 2019.

Last month, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Friday, Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentenced Fegueroa to 15 years in prison, with one year suspended and giving him credit for 1,098 days he’s already spent in jail. Members of Martinez’s family spoke in court Friday, with his wife saying, “These babies have to grow up without their dad.” Fegueroa said, “I’m very sorry for what I did”. Fegueroa’s attorney cited his client’s cognitive and mental health issues and says he hopes the Department of Corrections can find an appropriate facility for him.

