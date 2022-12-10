Driver who crashed into Apple store is released on bail

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail two-and-half weeks later.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive, officials said. He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Rein was arrested last month after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store, officials said.

A woman describes hearing the deadly crash at an Apple Store in Massachusetts. (Source: WFXT via CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
A Rapid City man is sentenced for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. (MGN Online...
Rapid City man sent to fed prison after sex crime conviction
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Curtis Lovette, in prison on a sexual contact conviction, has died.
Custer man in prison for sexual contact has died

Latest News

Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist
A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an...
Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say
Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023 prepares to take over title in new year
Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023 prepares to take over title in new year
BHSU preparing students for beyond the classroom with Career Development Center
BHSU preparing students for beyond the classroom with Career Development Center
Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home