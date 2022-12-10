CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
A Rapid City man is sentenced for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. (MGN Online...
Rapid City man sent to fed prison after sex crime conviction
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Underground greenhouses are built 6 to 8 feet underground to ensure natural insulation.
Underground greenhouses offer more than just food
Curtis Lovette, in prison on a sexual contact conviction, has died.
Custer man in prison for sexual contact has died

Latest News

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle