Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home

Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted living facility.(akaratwimages via Canva)
By KKCO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Officials in Colorado say a caretaker at an assisted living facility has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a resident.

According to the Colorado attorney general’s office, Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that led to the death of Hazel Place, 86, at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June 2021.

KKCO reports that Martinez was sentenced to probation for three years, 100 hours of community service and 30 days in jail.

Investigators said they found that Martinez, along with Jamie Johnston and Jenny Logan, were responsible for the death of Place. The 86-year-old was reportedly left in the heat for six hours.

Officials said Martinez pleaded guilty to caretaker neglect and a deferred sentence of negligent homicide. Cases against Johnston and Logan are currently pending.

