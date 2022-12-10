Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax

Students and staff safely evacuated as police search for caller who made threat
Officers respond to bomb threat at Rapid Valley Elementary School.
Officers respond to bomb threat at Rapid Valley Elementary School.(Phil Aldridge)
By Phil Aldridge
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax.

It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call came into the school saying there was a bomb on the premises and it was going to go off in ten minutes.

Students and staff were safely evacuated down the street to the Rapid Valley Sanitary District Water Service Building.

Two K-9′s cleared the school and no explosive devices were found. It was an early gift during this holiday season.

”Today the kids were having their Christmas program too during this so it caused extreme disruption. It ruined the kid’s day, and we’d just like to thank the kids because they were great during the evacuation as were the staff ”, said Lieutenant Paul Stevens of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rapid City Police Department, the South Dakota State Patrol, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office responded to the school.

Officers continue to search for the person responsible for the bomb threat.

