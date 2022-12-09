Warmer this weekend with snow next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will start off Friday with some sunshine but clouds will quickly develop through the day. Highs will be warmer with temperatures reaching the 40s for many. Others will stay in the 30s. Warm weather will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s Saturday and some 50s by Sunday.

After this weekend the focus shifts to next week as a powerful storm system is shaping up to impact the northern plains. Specific details about who gets the worst of the storm and how much snow will fall is still greatly uncertain at the moment, as the storm is still well off into the pacific.

Snow will develop late Monday and continue through Thursday next week. The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Significant snowfall is likely for those who get hit the hardest. The wind will be another problem with this storm. Gusts of 50 mph or higher look to be likely as that will cause blowing and drifting snow, creating near impossible driving conditions.

There is still plenty of time for things to change between now and early next week, but be aware of the potential for a big storm.

